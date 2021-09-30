Man allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Downtown Miami

DOWNTOWN MIAMI, Fla. – A man was allegedly robbed by an armed suspect while in a Downtown Miami restroom near Miami Dade College.

According to Miami Police Officer Delva, on Monday at approximately 7:44 p..m., Miami Police responded to 245 N.E. 4th Street in regards to an alleged armed robbery involving a male victim and male subject.

Miami Police report that the male victim was followed into the bathroom, located on the third floor of building 3000, by an armed man.

The victim told police the suspect then pulled out a weapon and demanded that the victim transfer $500 via an application on his phone to a designated account.

The victim complied, and then the suspect fled the scene, according to police.

Police confirmed there were no reported injuries.

Miami Police describe the suspect as a 16 to 20-year-old black male who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, is of a thin build, and weighs 130 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and black pants at the time of the robbery.

The Miami Police Department is investigating the incident. “At this time, lead detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident, as well as the victims account, of exactly what occurred,” says Ofc. Delva.

Miami Dade College issued a statement to notify students to be aware of the incident, according to Miami Police.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the dispatch center at (305) 237-3100, or, call Miami Police Dept. at (305) 603-6640.