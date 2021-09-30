Palmetto Bay residents scared, taking precautions after woman attacked at knifepoint

Police are searching for a man who they said attacked a woman and tried to sexually assault her in Palmetto Bay.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Palmetto Bay residents say they are feeling nervous knowing an alleged attacker is still on the loose after a woman told police that a man approached her at knifepoint Wednesday morning and tried to rape her.

“It makes me nervous about the neighborhood,” Kelly Anderson said.

Detectives said the victim was passing a wooded area Wednesday morning when a man jumped out and grabbed her.

“As he was dragging the victim, he was trying to remove her shirt and obviously a physical altercation ensued and the victim was very fortunate that she was able to get away from that individual,” Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome said.

Fortunately, the victim fought him off.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 91st Avenue and 168th Street.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as officers continued to canvass the area Thursday morning in search of the suspect.

The area is a popular spot for a walk, and one man told Local 10 News that he walks his dog there every morning.

“It’s my usual walk with my dog named Waffles,” Oscar Maradiaga said. “It’s crazy that I don’t feel protected walking my own dog anymore.”

Maradiaga showed Local 10 News the crow bar he decided to carry with him Thursday morning for protection.

“This made me (realize) I have to be aware of my surroundings. You never really know what could happen,” he said.

Residents in the area said they won’t feel safe until the alleged attacker is caught.

“I just feel so unsafe now,” Anderson said. “I feel like I have to be more cautious about everything.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.