Police: Minneapolis murder suspect may be in Miami, Boynton Beach

MIAMI – The Minneapolis Police Department is searching for a 26-year-old murder suspect who they believe might be in Miami or Boynton Beach.

Kevin Lamarr Mason faces two felony charges: second-degree murder and possession of a firearm or ammunition by someone convicted of a crime of violence.

According to authorities, Mason is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man, identified only as D.C.

Police said D.C. was fatally shot on June 11 in the parking lot of a church.

Authorities released a previous mugshot of Mason and said he has a cross tattoo under his left eye and “SUB” tattooed on his chest.

He also has distinctive tattoos on his neck, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous.