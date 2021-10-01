Man stops suspect from allegedly attempting to burglarize car at North Miami Whole Foods

A witness ended up stopping a man as he attempted to burglarize an unlocked car at a Whole Foods in North Miami, says police.

MIAMI – A man who was at the right place at the right time happened to witness a suspect as they allegedly attempted to burglarize an unlocked vehicle at a North Miami Whole Foods — and he caught the whole thing on video.

According to police, on August 30, David Lazar was sitting at a Whole Foods parking lot when he spotted a man wandering around.

“He walked into a car and stayed there for a couple of minutes,” says Lazar. “I could see him going into glove compartment and he didn’t start the car, so I figured, ‘OK, that’s definitely not his car.’”

That’s when Lazar started filming, and, for about a minute or two, he watched the man go through the car before getting out and walking away with several items in his hand.

“He looked a little suspicious, so, I figured I was just going to look at him and start taking a video,” he says.

That’s when the video ends. However, according to Lazar, their encounter was just beginning.

“I said, ‘Hey, put the stuff back in the car,’ and he’s looking at me and I said, ‘I took a video of you, take the stuff back where you found it.’”

The alleged suspect then turned around and put everything back, before getting into the passenger seat of a waiting GMC and sped off.

“When I looked in my car, I realized that somebody had been in there because everything was scattered about and obviously it was a robbery,” said victim Jean Nevins, the owner of the vehicle.

She says she and her daughter accidentally left the doors unlocked, which is something she almost never does.

“I’m very glad that this man videotaped it and I’m very glad the police followed through,” said Nevins. “I always lock the car, and this has never happened to me before, and it was just an invasion.”

Now, North Miami Police are searching for the alleged suspect.

If you know who he is or anything that can help, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.