Margate Police Chief Jonathan Shaw placed on leave for alleged misconduct

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate Police Chief Jonathan Shaw was placed on administrative leave with pay following an emergency city commission meeting regarding allegations that two complaints had recently been made against him.

The commission did not specify what the complaints against Shaw were during Thursday’s meeting, but in a new release issued by the city, officials said Shaw was on administrative leave “pending the outcome of an investigation for alleged misconduct.”

“Because this is an active investigation and based on the advice of legal counsel, no further details can be provided at this time,” the news release stated.

Shaw’s attorney told the South Florida SunSentinel that the chief has done nothing wrong and had not been given a reason for his administrative leave with pay.

While details about the investigation have not been released, the SunSentinel reported that a source claimed Shaw is accused of “failure to promote” between 2012 and 2016 and that the second complaint was made Sept. 3 to the State Attorney’s Office by a Margate Police Department employee. The news outlet reported that prosecutors, however, determined that no crime had been committed by Shaw and “the complaint was beyond the statute of limitations anyway.”

The city’s internal affairs sergeant will investigate the allegations.

Capt. Joseph Galaska, who has worked for the police department since 1995, was named acting chief.

“The men and women of the Margate Police Department will continue to protect our citizens with the highest level of professionalism as before,” the news release stated. “The safety and wellbeing of all Margate citizens will continue to be a priority for the Margate City Commission and City administration.”