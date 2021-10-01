Mostly Cloudy icon
Miami-Dade man wins $1,000 a week for life lottery prize

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Omar Hernandez Arias is in the big money after winning a $1,000 a week for life prize in the multistate CASH4LIFE drawing.

The 52-year-old Coral Gables resident decided to cash out with a one-time, lump-sum payout of $1 million, Florida Lottery announced.

Hernandez Arias won on the Sept. 13 drawing on a quick pick ticket he bought at Union Pharmacy and Medical Supplies Inc., which is at 6456 West Flagler Street in Miami.

The seller receives a $2,000 bonus commission.

Lottery officials say the CASH4LIFE game offers the chance at $1,000 a Day for Life or $1,000 a Week for Life prizes.

