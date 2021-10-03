‘I will catch you’: Son of Boost Mobile shooting victim wants justice for father’s murder

Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for a suspect who killed the owner of a Boost Mobile business.

Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for a suspect who killed the owner of a Boost Mobile business.

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami-Dade County are searching for a suspect who killed the owner of a Boost Mobile business.

The victim’s son said he believes his father was targeted.

He told Local 10 News’ Joseph Ojo that his father always carried a lunch bag, which likely had money in it when he closed the store Friday night.

As the victim was closing the store, someone robbed the bag, leading to the man’s death.

In surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News, a group of people can be seen standing close to where the shooting took place.

They can be seen hearing the shots and quickly running away.

Also in the video, a white car can be seen speeding away. It is believed to be the vehicle the shooter was traveling in.

This all happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday in Little Havana, near the intersection of Northwest 12th Avenue and 5th Street.

That’s when Miami police said they responded to a person being shot, finding the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound upon arrival.

Ad

The victim’s son said his father’s name was Walter Castaneda Sr. and that he was about to turn 65 and retire.

Castaneda Sr. was the owner of Boost Mobile location.

His son told Local 10 News that two of the victim’s grandchildren saw their grandfather suffering on the ground.

“They were just waiting for him, the individual attacked him from the back with a gun,” said Walter Castaneda Jr., the victim’s son. “The family just doesn’t believe it. We just go home, we go to his bed and he’s not there no more.

“I just want to tell them that we will find you. Maybe you can be watching this now, you can be laughing, you can be enjoying the money, but the money is not going to last long, but trust me I’m going to get you no matter what. My last thing I will do in life, I will catch you.”

Castaneda Jr. also said his father did exchange gunfire with the suspect in an attempt to defend himself.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.