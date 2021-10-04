Detectives distribute sketch of man wanted in an attempted sexual battery in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade detectives released a sketch based on a victim's description of an attacker in Palmetto Bay.

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. – Miami-Dade detectives are distributing the sketch of a man who was recently involved in an attempted battery in Palmetto Bay.

A woman told police officers she was walking about 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday when the tall attacker threatened her with a knife and dragged her into a wooded area along 168th Street.

The woman told police officers the black-clad attacker tried to take off her shirt and rape her, but she fought him off and escaped with scrapes and bruises.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the suspect in the sketch to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.