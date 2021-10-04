Feds raid Lyden Spice in Miami, find rat and bird feces, dead bugs

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Federal officials have seized more than 25,000 boxes and bags of ready-to-eat spices and food additives from a Miami warehouse after investigators say they found rodent feces, bird droppings and dead and living insects at the facility.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says officials went to Lyden Spice Corporation on Friday, alleging its spices and food additives, such as monosodium glutamate, crushed red chili and sesame seeds, were in unsanitary conditions.

The raid comes after the FDA says a June inspection revealed rodent feces “too numerous to count” and rodent urine on food containers.

Emails to the company were not immediately returned Monday.

The facility is located at 3675 NW 71st Street.