Fort Lauderdale, your water may taste different for a few weeks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Don’t be alarmed if you notice a slight change in the taste or smell of the tap water in Fort Lauderdale.

On Tuesday, the city plans to begin three weeks of adding free chlorine to its drinking water system.

“Free Chlorination is a common preventative maintenance procedure for water systems using chloramines for disinfection,” the city said in a news release. “The city expects the chlorination period to be transparent to our neighbors; however, some may notice a slight change in the taste or smell of their tap water. In addition, neighbors may see fire hydrants running in their neighborhoods, which is part of the normal maintenance process.”

It is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 9 a.m. and to run until 9 a.m. on Oct. 26.

The city says the water is still safe to drink and that “chlorine has helped provide safe drinking water in the United States for more than 100 years.”

For more information, click here.