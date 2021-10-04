Surveillance video shows man wanted in fatal armed robbery in Little Havana

Surveillance video shows the armed robbery and shooting that killed a 64-year-old grandfather on Friday night in Miami's Little Havana.

Surveillance video shows the armed robbery and shooting that killed a 64-year-old grandfather on Friday night in Miami's Little Havana.

MIAMI – Detectives are searching for the armed robber who killed Walter Castaneda in Miami’s Little Havana.

A surveillance video shows the robbery was about 8:15 p.m., on Friday, outside of Castaneda’s Boost Mobile, at 443 NW 12 Ave.

His son Walter Castaneda, Jr. said the armed robber was waiting to ambush him from behind.

The video shows Castaneda pulled out his gun and fired at the robber — who fled in a white getaway car.

Castaneda’s grandchildren were waiting nearby when the shooting happened, his son Walter Castaneda, Jr., said.

“They saw my dad on the floor in so much pain,” he said, adding he had a message for the killer: “We will find you ... Maybe you can be watching this now, you can be laughing, you can be enjoying the money, but the money is not going to last long.”

Officers are asking anyone with information about the armed robber and his accomplices to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

CRIME SCENE