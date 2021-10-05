Dirt biker shot dead in street in Fort Lauderdale

A group of about 200 people were riding Sunday evening when 28-year-old Domonic Fleming was shot dead. Police are asking the public for information about the killing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a suspect and motive in the fatal shooting of a man riding a dirt bike Sunday evening.

Domonic Fleming, 28, was riding with a group of about 200 people on ATVs, dirt bikes and motorcycles in the 1200 block of Northwest 23rd Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. when he was shot dead, investigators said.

Police don’t know if someone within the group shot Fleming or if the bullets came from elsewhere. Fleming was a resident of Sunrise.

“These off-road vehicles are not designed to be driven on the roadway, so essentially what they’re doing is illegal,” Fort Lauderdale police Det. Ali Adamson said.

Multiple people called 911. In one recording, a caller said: “I seen the guy on the motorcycle fall off, shot dead”

When paramedics arrived, they found Fleming on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few people who were part of the group stuck around to give witness statements to the police.

“I can’t say for certain that any did,” Adamson said. “It’s why we need the public’s help. We are asking and pleading for the public to please provide us with any video of the incident before, during, shortly thereafter, so we can try to put the pieces together.”

If you have any information about the shooting you are urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.