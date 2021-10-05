You can decorate for Halloween with Uber Eats if you live in this South Florida city

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – You can always round up the troops (your excitable kids and partner) and head on out to go to a pumpkin patch or to your local grocery store to see if they have some decent pumpkins. However, if time is of the essence for you this spooky season, a ride-sharing app is offering an alternative solution — pumpkins (and an entire carving kit) delivered straight to your door with the touch of a button.

Just in time for Halloween decorating, Uber Eats has launched The Holiday Shop, a one-click Halloween-lover’s dream where users in certain cities can order pumpkins, carving kits, and decorating kits delivered right to their door from now until Oct. 31.

However, there’s one haunted catch — although the company plans to roll out this feature in multiple markets soon for numerous holidays, this Halloween, the service will only be available in Los Angeles, San Diego, and West Palm Beach since they have collaborated with Mr. Jack O’Lanterns Pumpkin Patch for their first rollout.

You can now order a pumpkin carving kit on Uber Eats. (Courtesy of Uber Eats)

For those who live in West Palm Beach, menu items in The Holiday Shop include a pumpkin decorating kit, a pumpkin carving kit, a carving pumpkin, carving tools, a cinderella pumpkin, and pumpkins ranging in sizes.

The Holiday Shop on Uber Eats will continue to roll out to additional cities throughout the holiday season and over the course of 2022.

To order, open the Uber Eats app and search “Holiday Shop’' or use Halloween emojis from your smartphone’s keyboard

For more information, or to see if the shop is available in your area, click here.