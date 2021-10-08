Another South Florida teacher is arrested and accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student

Doral police report says photographs and text messages were found and lead to charges

DORAL, Fla. – A teacher in Doral is behind bars on Friday, after facing accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old student.

41-year-old Heiry Calvi is accused of having an inappropriate relationship that started back in March at John I. Smith K-8 Center in Doral.

Doral police began their investigation seven months ago when they received a complaint from the Department of Children and Families. Calvi was then removed from the school.

Police say the investigation revealed photographs and text messages on the student’s phone. Now Calvi faces two felony charges including lewd and lascivious battery and electronic transmission harmful to minors.

The report says they found:

“…nude pictures of the (def) with the (vic) which was later confirmed by the (vic). A WhatsApp message thread where both (vic) and (def) text each other ‘I love you’ and express the passion for their romantic relationship.”

Several parents and adults in the area on Friday afternoon found the allegations concerning.

“Well it’s horrible, to me that’s devastating,” said Maritza Diaz, a concerned grandmother.

Cathy Neuman, a parent who spoke to Local 10′s Hatzel Vela also showed concern, saying “As a parent I feel that you can not trust anybody.”

On Tuesday, 31-year-old Brittiny Lopez Murray, a second teacher, bonded out of the Miami-Dade County jail.

The Hialeah teacher was arrested Monday, after investigators learned she was having sex with a 14-year-old boy. According to the arrest report, Murray, a drama teacher at Hialeah Middle School, not only engaged in sexual text messages with the teen. She also had sex with the student multiple times in her Jeep in various parking lots.

Then there was the arrest of 36-year-old Daniel Fernandez, a teacher at Renaissance Middle Charter School.

Police say he was sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in the eighth grade.

According to his arrest report, the victim said, during the 2020 school year, on multiple occasions, Fernandez would kiss her on the lips and fondle her over her clothes.

Miami-Dade County Schools released a statement saying:

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is disturbed by today’s arrest involving inappropriate employee behavior. When the District was apprised of these allegations in March, the employee was immediately reassigned to a non-school site location. The District will begin employment termination proceedings and will ensure the individual is prevented from seeking future employment with this school system. M-DCPS will continue to review its employee trainings to ensure that our workforce is fully aware of the District’s professional expectations of them and their ethical obligation to safeguard children.”

Miami-Dade Schools also added that the alleged incidents happened off-campus. Calvi was employed by the district for 20 years, with no disciplinary history.