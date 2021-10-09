Partly Cloudy icon
75º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Funeral services held for 2 Miami-Dade corrections officers who passed after contracting COVID-19

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, North Miami, Hallandale Beach
Police motorcade for two Miami-Dade Corrections officers who died of COVID-19.
Police motorcade for two Miami-Dade Corrections officers who died of COVID-19. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Funerals were held for two Miami-Dade Corrections officers who recently passed away from COVID-19.

Authorities said Corporal Terrell Jordan and Officer Calyne St. Val were laid to rest on Saturday.

Corporal Jordan passed away on Sept. 29 and Officer St. Val two days later on Oct. 1.

Jordan was 46 years old; St. Val was 40.

Miami-Dade police led a motorcade that went through parts of Hallandale Beach and North Miami.

Services were held at Southern Memorial park in North Miami.

Vehicles arrive for funeral services for two Miami-Dade Corrections officers who died of COVID-19. (WPLG)

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter