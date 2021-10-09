Funeral services held for 2 Miami-Dade corrections officers who passed after contracting COVID-19

Police motorcade for two Miami-Dade Corrections officers who died of COVID-19.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Funerals were held for two Miami-Dade Corrections officers who recently passed away from COVID-19.

Authorities said Corporal Terrell Jordan and Officer Calyne St. Val were laid to rest on Saturday.

Corporal Jordan passed away on Sept. 29 and Officer St. Val two days later on Oct. 1.

Jordan was 46 years old; St. Val was 40.

Miami-Dade police led a motorcade that went through parts of Hallandale Beach and North Miami.

Services were held at Southern Memorial park in North Miami.