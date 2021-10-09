Man shot in Brickell early Saturday morning, police searching for shooter

MIAMI – Gunfire erupted outside a popular Miami-Dade County restaurant early Saturday morning.

City of Miami police said one man was shot along Southeast 6th Street in Brickell just before 4 a.m.

Crime scene tape could be seen wrapped around the 500 Brickell West tower, near a hibachi restaurant.

The shooting appeared to have happened in the alleyway between 5th and 6th Streets.

Local 10 News spoke with people who were mingling around the scene. They said they didn’t hear gunshots but did see a handful of people running away.

Detectives were seen snapping pictures and collecting evidence, working to find who pulled the trigger.

The man who was shot is being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Police said he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.