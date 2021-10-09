Partly Cloudy icon
Man found dead inside car parked outside CVS in Hollywood

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Hollywood, Broward County
A death investigation was underway in Hollywood on Saturday morning.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A death investigation was underway in Hollywood on Saturday morning.

It took place outside a CVS located near the intersection of North Federal Highway and Johnson Street in Hollywood.

According to police, officers responded to the location and found a deceased man inside a car.

Local 10 News observed crime scene investigators searching for clues, focusing much their attention on a navy-blue vehicle inside the parking lot.

Police said the car appeared to have been in the parking lot for several days.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, Hollywood police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

