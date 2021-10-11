Partly Cloudy icon
Exclusive: Videos provide clues about how 2 were injured in Miami

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Two men were injured during a shooting and a stabbing on Sunday night in Miami’s Liberty City.
MIAMI – A video shows a uniformed Miami police officer chasing a man after a shooter detection system alert on Sunday night in Miami’s Liberty City.

It is one of several surveillance videos that provided clues about how and why two men were injured. A clerk at a Chevron gas station, at 1701 NW 54 St., reported seeing a gunman running away.

Miami Fire Rescue personnel took the two men officers found injured to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

About the Author:

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

