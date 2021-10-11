Broward interim superintendent Cartwright to be considered for full-time role

Vickie Cartwright is two months into her role as interim superintendent for Broward County Public Schools but at least one board member floated the idea of making her the permanent pick. Cartwright is not allowed to apply for the position, according to her current contract.

Vickie Cartwright is two months into her role as interim superintendent for Broward County Public Schools but at least one board member floated the idea of making her the permanent pick. Cartwright is not allowed to apply for the position, according to her current contract.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Vickie Cartwright only signed on as interim superintendent for Broward County Public Schools. In fact, her current contract says she’s not eligible to apply for the permanent position after a round of negotiations approved by the board over the summer.

But two months into her role, at least one school board member wants Cartwright to stay in the seat for good.

Nora Rupert will ask the full board to approve the idea during a meeting this week.

In a motion, Rupert wrote, “although the employment agreement states Dr. Cartwright would be ineligible to apply for the permanent position of superintendent, there is nothing included within the agreement that would preclude her from being appointed as the permanent superintendent.”

Cartwright confirmed to Local 10 News on Monday morning that she would accept the position if offered, saying she has enjoyed her time in the role thus far and would like to continue serving the community.

“If offered the position, yes, I am more than willing to stay here,” she said at an event in Pembroke Pines. “I’m very excited because this community is an amazing community. Very aware of that. And I look forward to the possibility of working with them on a permanent basis.”

Rupert’s motion highlights Cartwright’s urgency and achievements in bridging the gap with county emergency officials in solidifying plans, saying in part, “in the short time Dr. Cartwright has served as the interim, tremendous progress has been made advancing the many district initiatives.”

It goes on to say, “the current landscape of public education, particularly as the community continues to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, requires a sense of stability.”

Cartwright’s role in navigating the politics surrounding mask mandates inside Broward classrooms is also highlighted. It’s a topic that’s been complicated for the entire board.