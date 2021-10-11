Partly Cloudy icon
Woman’s gun malfunctioned during workplace shooting in Lauderhill, police say

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

A 27-year-old woman is accused of shooting her former boss at a Metro by T-Mobile store in Lauderhill.
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 27-year-old woman is accused of shooting her former boss at a Metro by T-Mobile store in Lauderhill.

Rachel Boisette, of Sunrise, shot at the man several times until her gun malfunctioned, police said.

Witnesses told detectives Boisette felt her firing was unfair, so on Friday afternoon, she walked in and out of the store at 5560 W. Oakland Park Blvd.

Rachel Boisette, a suspect in a workplace shooting in Lauderhill, surrendered and deputies booked her at the Broward County main jail on Saturday. (BSO)

Witnesses told detectives Boisette was trying to talk to the manager and he was ignoring her. Surveillance video shows her holding a gun, and the victim running.

Boisette left the store and later surrendered, police said. Records show deputies booked her on Saturday at the Broward County main jail. She is facing a felony charge of attempted murder.

