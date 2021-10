Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place in Miami.

Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place in Miami.

MIAMI – Police officers are investigating a shooting that took place in Miami.

According to police, a man was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot on Monday.

It happened in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and 20th street at approximately 5:13 p.m.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.