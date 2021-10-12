This Miami resort has been named the No. 1 resort in Florida for the third year in a row

AVENTURA, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is known for some of the most luxurious resorts in Florida, and now, it’s home to the very best.

Condé Nast Traveler has just released the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and for the third consecutive year, JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa has been recognized as the No. 1 Resort in Florida.

“It is incredibly exciting to receive this high honor for the third year in a row,” says Vice President and Managing Director Jeff Klein. “Despite all of the challenges we have faced throughout the pandemic, our team continues to work relentlessly day in and day out to ensure all of our guests have a safe and memorable experience at our resort.”

According to the website, over 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to collect their results.

Ad

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa completed a multi-million-dollar renovation in 2019. It consisted of redesigning its two championship golf courses, doubling its guest rooms to 685, adding a new state of the art meeting space, and opening its own onsite waterpark, Tidal Cove.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, located at 19999 West Country Club Drive in Aventura, is a part of Marriott’s JW Marriott portfolio.

For the complete list of 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards winners, click here.