10 pets killed in fire at Pompano Beach home

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A married couple was forced to leave their home in Pompano Beach after a fire broke out inside Wednesday and left 10 of their 11 pets dead.

Gene Sovey, who lives at the home, told Local 10 News reporter Madeleine Wright that he came home from work Wednesday and saw black smoke coming from the front door to his home in the area of Southwest 13th Court and Ninth Avenue.

Sovey said he opened the door and saw that a fire had erupted inside the living room.

He then grabbed a bucket of water and worked to extinguish the flames, which were out by the time firefighters arrived.

Sovey said the fire originated from an electrical outlet behind the TV in his living room.

While the house is still standing, most of the family’s belongings inside were destroyed and 10 of their 11 pets were killed in the fire, including six dog, three birds and a cat.

“I’m going to miss ‘em. Yup. Ain’t nothing you can do though,” Sovey said. “I’m going to have to go on. It’s just I gotta deal with it, I guess.”

One of the family’s dogs, JJ, was their only pet to survive the fire and was taken to a veterinary office to be treated.

Sovey said he slept in his pickup truck overnight to keep an eye on his home.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with JJ’s medical expenses, and a Facebook fundraiser has been created to help the Sovey family pay for the essentials during their time of need.