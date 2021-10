Miami-Dade firefighters said one person was injured during an apartment fire on Friday in Opa-locka.

OPA-LOCKA – Firefighters evacuated an apartment building after an explosion and a fire on Friday in Opa-locka.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, one person was injured in what started as a stove fire and residents are homeless since the structure is unsafe.

Firefighters respond to apartment building fire in Opa-locka