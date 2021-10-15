Help conservation efforts by voting for your favorite #ProtectBiscayneBay license plate design

MIAMI – Biscayne Bay is crucial to South Florida’s environment and economy, and the fight to protect it is going strong.

That’s why the Miami Foundation has created three Biscayne Bay license plate designs via the Florida Arts License Plate Program, in partnership with Miami-Dade County, and people across the state of Florida can now select the one they think is best.

The winning specialty plate will fund conservation efforts and help educate people about Bay conservation, which is much needed at this time as Biscayne Bay has seen massive fish kills and general ecosystem degradation due to pollution and overuse.

Scientists say the issue is too many land-based pollutants flowing freely into the bay, killing meadows of seagrass and allowing algae to bloom and take over, depleting the water of oxygen.

State Sen. Ileana Garcia and State Rep. Nicholas X. Duran drafted the legislation earlier this year to create the Protect Biscayne Bay specialty tag.

“We are very proud to partner with The Miami Foundation on this important initiative and thankful for the bipartisan leadership of Senator Garcia and Representative Duran in making this a reality,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “The specialty license plate will generate critical funding to protect Biscayne Bay, the cornerstone of our economy, environment, and public health – while at the same time raising awareness and helping educate people across the state of Florida about the role we can all play in saving our precious Bay.”

To vote for your favorite license plate design, visit miamifoundation.org/biscaynebay.

Voting begins Friday and runs through Nov. 5. The final winning design will be revealed on Nov. 10.

To learn more about conservation efforts and the challenges Biscayne Bay is facing, visit Local10.com’s Don’t Trash Our Treasure section.