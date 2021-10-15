Woman, dog killed in townhouse fire in Lauderhill

Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after being pulled from a house that was on fire in Lauderhill Friday morning.

Authorities say a woman was pronounced dead after being pulled from a house that was on fire in Lauderhill Friday morning.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire in Lauderhill that left a woman and dog dead early Friday morning. A cat that was also inside the home survived the fire.

The fire occurred shortly before 3 a.m. at a townhouse at 2211 NW 55th Terrace.

Jeff Levy, Assistant Chief of the Lauderhill Fire Department, said multiple 911 calls were placed and firefighters arrived within minutes and were met by heavy smoke and flames.

“Reports were being told to firefighters that there was a victim possibly trapped inside,” Levy said. “Crews made entry into the apartment, encountered heavy smoke and flames, did a search of the apartment and found the victim and brought her out. CPR was started. (The) victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where, unfortunately, she passed away.”

Levy said crews used a thermal-imaging camera in addition to searching by hand to locate the victim and bring her out.

Ad

“It is a townhouse. There are multiple units adjacent to the townhouse, so there are a few homes on either side that were damaged due to smoke and water, but the fire was contained to the single apartment, the single townhouse,” Levy said.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.