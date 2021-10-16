Florida officers issue ‘missing child alert’ for 2-month-old baby

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement released these photos on Friday after issuing an Amber Alert. From left, Monica Myers, 25, Matthew Smith, 2 months old, and Ben Smith, 54.

MIAMI – Authorities are asking the public for help finding a 2-month-old baby boy who vanished about a week ago from North Fort Myers.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the baby identified as Matthew Smith may be with a couple from Lee County who doesn’t have custody of the baby.

Officers identified the couple as Monica Myers, 25, and Ben Smith, 54. Officers described Myers as 5-feet-5-inches tall and about 225 pounds. Smith is about 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 180 pounds.

The FDLE is asking anyone with information about the baby’s whereabouts to call 1-888-356-4774, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000, or 911.