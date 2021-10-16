Thousands take part in breast cancer awareness walk at Bayfront Park in Miami

Thousands of people participate in More Than Pink walk at Bayfront Park.

MIAMI – Breast cancer awareness and research is the reason why people across South Florida hit the pavement on Saturday in Miami-Dade County.

The More Than Pink walk returned to Bayfront Park for an in-person event this year after it was held virtually in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We do it for the community, we want the community to know they’re not alone,” said Tia Isoff-Celestin with Komen Florida.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz led the survivors participating in the walk.

“I’m a 14-year survivor,” said Wasserman Schultz. “It’s such a unifying experience.” Money raised from the event and similar events around the country support advocacy, research and support for people battling breast cancer.