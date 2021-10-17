Authorities in Margate ask for help in locating missing endangered woman

Authorities in Margate are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered woman.

MARGATE, Fla. – The Margate Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Arnisa Hunter was last seen leaving her home Saturday at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Police said she is 5-foot-5 with a thin build, medium length red hair and brown eyes.

Hunter was wearing a colorful sundress, black shoes and a black backpack, according to authorities.

Police said Hunter suffers from mental health disorders.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Margate police at 954-764-4347.