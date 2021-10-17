Clear icon
84º
wplg logo

Local News

Authorities in Margate ask for help in locating missing endangered woman

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Margate, Broward County
Authorities in Margate are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered woman.
Authorities in Margate are asking for the public's help in locating a missing endangered woman.

MARGATE, Fla. – The Margate Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered woman.

According to authorities, 35-year-old Arnisa Hunter was last seen leaving her home Saturday at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Police said she is 5-foot-5 with a thin build, medium length red hair and brown eyes.

Hunter was wearing a colorful sundress, black shoes and a black backpack, according to authorities.

Police said Hunter suffers from mental health disorders.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen her or has information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Margate police at 954-764-4347.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter