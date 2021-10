The Miami Police Department is seeking a missing 12-year-old boy.

Police said they are looking for Antwan Johnson, who was last seen in the area of Northeast 5th Avenue and 78th Street.

Johnson was wearing a grey hoodie, a grey shirt, a grey gym shorts, and red and black slides, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.