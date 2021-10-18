Partly Cloudy icon
At least 3 vehicles involved in major crash in West Park

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: West Park, Broward County
Several vehicles were involved in a major collision Sunday night in West Park.
WEST PARK, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a major crash that occurred Sunday night in West Park.

The crash, involving at least three vehicles, blocked several lanes of traffic along US-441 and Hallandale Beach Boulevard.

Cellphone video taken by a driver just before midnight shows two of the vehicles with extensive damage, including a white SUV that had its hood smashed in. There was also a black SUV that appeared to have been hit from the side.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue officials were at the scene after the crash, but authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured and, if so, how extensive their injuries are.

The scene is now clear.

About the Author:

Trent Kelly is an award-winning multimedia journalist who joined the Local 10 News team in June 2018. Trent is no stranger to Florida. Born in Tampa, he attended the University of Florida in Gainesville, where he graduated with honors from the UF College of Journalism and Communications.

