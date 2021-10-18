Killing of Hollywood police officer shakes community

Emerald Hills, where 28-year-old Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was shot dead Sunday night, is a quiet neighborhood home to many Orthodox Jewish families.

Emerald Hills, where 28-year-old Hollywood police officer Yandy Chirino was shot dead Sunday night, is a quiet neighborhood home to many Orthodox Jewish families.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A tight-knit community is mourning an officer killed trying to protect their neighborhood Sunday night.

The fatal shooting of Yandy Chirino, 28, has shaken residents of Emerald Hills, where Chirino responded to a call about a suspicious person around 10:30 p.m.

“They risk their lives every day for us, and we want to show our support,” said resident Farrah Izsak. “People are delivering food, food drives, money is being donated.”

Chirino, on the force since 2017, was shot by 18-year-old Jason Banegas, police say. The suspect, who has a lengthy criminal record, was allegedly riding a bicycle and checking doors of vehicles, causing concern in the normally quiet neighborhood.

Ad

“We are primarily an Orthodox Jewish community,” Izsak said. “The whole community is going to come out and show our support.”

Meghann Schwartz said the safety of this community is one of the reasons she moved here.

“Our kids play in this park every day,” she said. “We call it the Shabbat Park because on our sabbath the whole park is full.”

A prayer vigil for Chirino and his family is planned for Thursday evening.