PLANTATION, Fla. – Plantation police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday.

According to authorities, Sunj Josiah Knolton was last seen in the area of State Road 7 and West Broward Boulevard.

He was wearing a green and orange pajama set and blue Crocs.

Police said he is 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 954-797-2100.