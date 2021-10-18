Police investigate after 1 shot in leg in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police officers are investigating a shooting that left one person injured early Monday morning. The shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the area of Northwest 16th Street and Seventh Court.

According to authorities, the victim, who knew the suspect, was shot in the leg.

Police said one of the gunman’s bullets also struck a nearby apartment building.

No arrests have been made.

Officer Michael Vega confirmed that the victim was taken by Miami Fire Rescue officials to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. The victim’s name and condition have not yet been released.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.