BSO: Man arrested after thousands of grams of synthetic drugs found in vehicle

Juan Green was arrested Oct. 16 in West Park on drug possession and drug trafficking charges.

WEST PARK, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested in West Park over the weekend after a large amount of synthetic drugs and other narcotics were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Juan Green was pulled over in his vehicle Saturday in the 3000 block of Southwest 56th Avenue in West Park after deputies saw him involved in a drug transaction.

Deputies said Green’s vehicle was searched and they found thousands of grams of synthetic cannabinoids, “in addition to hundreds of marijuana cigars, THC vaporizer cartridges and bags of marijuana. Deputies also found peyote mushrooms and mushroom bars in the vehicle.”

Green was taken into custody following the traffic stop.

Deputies said a search warrant was obtained for his home in West Park, where additional illegal narcotics were found.

Green faces multiple charges, including trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, trafficking amphetamines and possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana, peyote and THC.