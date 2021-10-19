Partly Cloudy icon
82º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Local News

BSO: Man arrested after thousands of grams of synthetic drugs found in vehicle

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

Tags: Broward County, West Park, Crime
Juan Green was arrested Oct. 16 in West Park on drug possession and drug trafficking charges.
Juan Green was arrested Oct. 16 in West Park on drug possession and drug trafficking charges. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

WEST PARK, Fla. – A 27-year-old man was arrested in West Park over the weekend after a large amount of synthetic drugs and other narcotics were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Juan Green was pulled over in his vehicle Saturday in the 3000 block of Southwest 56th Avenue in West Park after deputies saw him involved in a drug transaction.

Deputies said Green’s vehicle was searched and they found thousands of grams of synthetic cannabinoids, “in addition to hundreds of marijuana cigars, THC vaporizer cartridges and bags of marijuana. Deputies also found peyote mushrooms and mushroom bars in the vehicle.”

Green was taken into custody following the traffic stop.

Deputies said a search warrant was obtained for his home in West Park, where additional illegal narcotics were found.

Green faces multiple charges, including trafficking synthetic cannabinoids, trafficking amphetamines and possession with the intent to sell, manufacture or deliver marijuana, peyote and THC.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amanda Batchelor is the managing editor for Local10.com.

email