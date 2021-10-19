Man facing charges after home burglarized while victims were on vacation

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami man is facing charges months after authorities say he and another man burglarized a home that was undergoing renovations in northwest Miami-Dade.

Oscar Guerra Gomez, 52, who was already being held this week at the Metrowest Detention Center in connection with another case, now faces additional charges of burglary and third-degree grand theft.

According to his arrest report, surveillance video shows Guerra Gomez and another man entering the home in the 8500 block of Northwest 172nd Street in Palm Springs North early in the morning on Aug. 5 and stealing $17,000 worth of appliances while the homeowners were on vacation.

“All our light fixtures, our final plumbing fixtures that we had just changed for decorative, toilets, all our appliances, our oven, our dishwasher, they took my nest off of the wall,” homeowner Isael Prieto said.

Prieto said he was on vacation with his family when he noticed his cameras went offline.

Once they returned home, he realized his home had been broken into.

“They nailed us, really,” Prieto said. “As I walk in, everything is gone. Completely gone.”

Miami-Dade police said the thieves arrived at the home in a white box truck that had been stolen out of Broward County.

According to the police report, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip on Sept. 10 identifying Guerra Gomez as one of the thieves.

Police said a detective responded to the Metrowest Detention Center on Monday to speak with Guerra Gomez, but he refused to give any statements about the incident.

Anyone with information about the second person seen in the surveillance video is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.