Police sergeant released from hospital after 70-day fight with COVID-19

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sunrise Police Sergeant Darwin Arroyo has finally returned to his home.

Sgt. Arroyo was hospitalized for 70 days battling COVID-19.

He was wheeled out of Cleveland Clinic on Monday, met by a crowd of cheering friends, family and his brothers and sisters in blue.

The husband and father of two was exposed to the coronavirus while on the clock.

At one point, he was on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

