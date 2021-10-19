The best Halloween parties in Miami 2021: Events, costume parties, bar crawls, & more

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – We’re deep into October, which means South Florida residents may finally feel a slight 75-degree breeze reminiscent of “fall,” and Halloween is right around the corner.

And this year, thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine and a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 across Florida, restaurants, bars, and hotels are ready to welcome guests to their Halloween soirées once more.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best parties and late-night events happening across Miami-Dade County over Halloween weekend 2021.

Brickell

6th Annual Monster Bar Crawl: The bar crawl that started it all is back. Join thousands of crawlers on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31 for the 6th Annual Monster Bar Crawl, Miami’s biggest Halloween bar crawl. Crawl your way through Brickell and enjoy five free drinks and drink specials at all participating venues. Don’t forget to dress up in your best costume! Participating venues: Blackbird Ordinary, which is where you’ll check-in between 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. and will be offered one free drink and drink specials; American Social, where you’ll be offered one free drink and drink specials; Riverside, where you’ll be offered one free drink before 10 p.m. and drink specials; Batch Gastropub, where you’ll be offered one free drink and drink specials; Candela, where you’ll be offered one free drink and drink specials. For more information, click here.

6th Annual Monster Bar Crawl. (Courtesy of Miami Bar Crawls)

Halloween Ladies Night at Batch Gastropub: Come and bring your witches to Batch Gastropub Miami for a spooky Ladies Night on Friday, Oct. 29. RSVP here to receive free drinks from 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. for those in costume — whether you’re in something scary, funny, or sexy, all are welcome. Be aware, if your costume is top-notch, you may be awarded the perfect Halloween treat! Whatever it is that they desire, Batch can make it. Get the magic brewing at Batch Miami. When: Friday, Oct. 29. Time: 10 p.m. - 1 a.m. Where: 30 Southwest 12th Street Miami, FL 33130. For more information, click here.

Halloween Brunch at Batch Gastropub: Prepare yourself for a scream-worthy brunch at Batch Gastropub Miami on Sunday, Oct. 31 with bottomless sangrias, bellinis, and mimosas available for $22.50. Witches, ghouls, and “boos” will be able to enjoy this boo-zy brunch with fan-favorite brunch items. When: Sunday, Oct. 31. Time: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Where: 30 SW 12th St, Miami, FL 33130. For more information, click here.

Haunted Rooftop Halloween Costume Party at the W Miami: There is no better time to bring out your alter ego with your group of friends and head on up the lift to the W Miami Rooftop. The Haunted Rooftop will be transformed into the ultimate Halloween bash featuring two areas of music with LED walls and Halloween decor. When: Saturday, Oct. 30. Time: 9 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Where: 485 Brickell Ave., Miami. For more information, click here.

The W Miami Halloween. (W Miami)

Coral Gables

Miami Vice Party at Calle 23 Miami: Celebrate Halloween weekend with a Miami Vice-themed party! On Saturday, Oct. 30, Calle 23 invites everyone to step into the 1980s with their famous Miami crime drama-themed party. Sip on $10 Miami Vice cocktails all night long while dancing to live entertainment. Plus, enjoy happy hour on a Saturday with $7 signature cocktails, $5 wines, and $4 beers. When: Saturday, Oct. 30. Time: Open to close. Where: 230 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables, FL 33134. For more information, click here.

Downtown

Lost Boy Dry Goods Halloween Weekend: For those who can’t get enough Halloween, Lost Boy Dry Goods is hosting an entire Halloween weekend of drinking and dancing. Kicking off Thursday, October 28 through Halloween night, the bar will transform into a spooky hotspot featuring creepy decor, a funky disco ball, festive drink specials, and a lineup of sets by DJ Benton, Neil Robertson, Brooke G, and more. Guests are encouraged to dress up all weekend with costumes of their choice as no specific theme is required. Oh, there will be plenty Halloween-themed drinks. When: Thursday, Oct. 28 - Sunday, Oct. 31. Time: 9 p.m. to close. Where: 157 E Flagler St., Miami. For more information, click here. No tickets/entrance fee is required.

Wicked Wharf at The Wharf Miami: Kick-off Halloween weekend at The Wharf Miami at their event, Wicked Wharf, featuring happy hour specials such as $1 Wharf Lagers and $3 Wine by the Glass from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. When: Friday, Oct. 29. Time: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Where: 114 SW North River Dr. Miami, FL 33130. For more information, click here.

Wicked Wharf at The Wharf Miami. (Courtesy of The Wharf Miami)

Pirates of the Wharf at The Wharf Miami: The Wharf Miami will transform into a Pirates-themed fortress, inviting guests to come in costume to celebrate Halloween weekend. When: Saturday, Oct. 30. Time: 5 p.m. - Late. Where: 114 SW North River Dr. Miami, FL 33130. For more information, click here.

Wharf Horror Story at The Wharf Miami: On Halloween night, The Wharf Miami dares its guests to step inside and experience the American Horror Story-decorated venue, Wharf Horror Story. Based on three AHS seasons (Camp Redwood, Freak Show, and a double feature of Aliens and Sea Monsters), there will be several frights for guests to experience. All guests are encouraged to wear their costumes to celebrate the night away. When: Sunday, Oct. 31. Time: 12 p.m. - Late. Where: 114 SW North River Dr. Miami, FL 33130. For more information, click here.

The Wild Things & Dia de los Muertos at Joia Beach: This Halloween weekend, get into the spirit with two spooktacular parties at Joia Beach. On Saturday, enjoy a fully immersive night with a white sand dance floor overlooking an iconic downtown Miami skyline at their party, The Wild Things Halloween, with ‘Trusted Third Party’ and Denial Events. Then, on Halloween night, Joia hosts Dia de los Muertos with Copal by Soundtuary, featuring live performances and special entertainment. When: Saturday, Oct. 30 & Sunday, Oct. 31. Time: 1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Where: 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132. For more information, click here.

Miami Beach

Maxim Halloween Party featuring Future: The 2021 Maxim Halloween Party is coming to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel. The event will kick-off with sounds by celebrity DJ Ruckus, who will get the party started for Grammy award-winning hip hop rapper, singer and cultural icon, Future, who will be performing live-in concert. It’ll include a premium open bar, headlining DJs, cirque performances, and an immersive lighting & sound experience. Experience multiple areas including a Maxim Model VIP Lounge in La Cote Restaurant overlooking all of the action. Doors open at 9 p.m. When: Saturday, Oct. 30. Time: 9 p.m. - Late. Where: 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140. For more information, click here.

2021 Maxim Halloween Party. (Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

MILA’s Second Annual Gypsy Souls Party: MILA Restaurant will be a hosting its second annual “Gypsy Souls” event on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. The restaurant will be decked out in the Bohemian-chic theme and filled with a spooky ambiance and special effects with a smoke machine. For those looking to get festival, MILA will have face painters onsite from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. and staff will join in spirit with special makeup. During the event, guests are invited to dress up in the theme and transcend to Tulum or Coachella without having to book a ticket. What’s the format? It will be a multi-sensory experience with a seated dinner, a theatrical mixology experience, a special curated Mykonos-inspired playlist, elite performances by fire dancers, and models dressed in the theme to transform the space. When: Sunday, Oct. 31. Time: 6 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Where: 1636 Meridian Avenue Rooftop, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, click here.

The Haunted Cocktail at MILA. (Courtesy of MILA)

Mystic Jungle Halloween at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop: Spend Halloween under the stars with Veuve Clicquot’s “Mystic Jungle” transformation at 1 Hotel South Beach Rooftop with tunes by DJ Yissel. Tickets include entry and one glass of Veuve Clicquot upon arrival. A percentage of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to South Florida Wildlife Center. When: Saturday, Oct 30. Time: 9 p.m. - 1 a.m. Where: 2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139. For more information, click here.

Eden Roc Miami Beach’s Halloween Party: This Halloween, transport back to the golden age of Hollywood in the 1960s with the return of Cafe Pompeii, a supper club with a rich history at the Eden Roc welcoming performers such as Harry Belafonte, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. On Saturday, October 30th the Eden Roc presents their ultimate Halloween party with the Peach Room Miami, Pompeii Cabaret. The event will feature three DJ sets throughout the night including Miami DJ, Jessica Who, and surprise performances throughout the evening. Starting at 10 PM and going through the night, celebrate Halloween like it’s 1965. When: Saturday, Oct. 30. Time: 10 p.m. - Late. Where: 4525 Collins Avenue Miami Beach, FL 33140. For more information, click here.

Eden Roc Miami Beach’s Halloween “Pompeii Cabaret” party with the Peach Room Miami. (Courtesy of Eden Roc Miami Beach)

Wynwood

Veza Sur’s Annual Halloween Party: Veza Sur will be hosting their annual Halloween party at their Wynwood pub and it’s safe to say this is not a rumba you want to miss. Set to take place Saturday, Oct. 30 from 7 p.m. - 1 a.m., Veza Sur will make sure to provide las mejores vibras y cervezas, with the best beats in town from DJ KA5. Plus, there will be a special performance from Los Wizzards. Guests are more than encouraged to come in their Halloween costumes to participate in the costume contest for a chance to win a $100 Veza Sur gift card for first place, a $50 Veza Sur gift card for second place, and a $20 Veza Sur gift card for third place. Also, Horchata Cream Ale will be making its return. Keeping the tradition strong, this seasonal beer will make its appearance at the Halloween party. When: Saturday, Oct. 30. Time: 7 p.m. - 1 a.m. Where: 55 Northwest 25th Street Miami, FL 33127. For more information, click here.

Day of the Deadmau5 Weekend at The Oasis: Description: Get spooky Hallo-weekend with two renowned DJs, Deadmau5 and Carnage, at Oasis Wynwood. On Friday, Oct. 29, celebrate “Day of the Deadmau5 Weekend” at Oasis Wynwood. Dance with Deadmau5 and the Unhooked Sunset Show Mau5trap Records showcase. Then, on Saturday, experience the Carnage Halloween Concert at The Oasis performing under his house music persona, GORDO. He’ll be taking the stage in an exciting halloween event to present his new sound and experience, TARAKA. Doors open at 8 p.m. When: Friday, Oct. 29 and Saturday, Oct. 30. Where: 2335 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127. For more information, click here.