You can hop on a jet as quickly as an Uber starting in November in Miami

MIAMI – Ever dreamed of hopping on a jet for the day without paying thousands of dollars? Now, you can (although you’ll only be able to get to two destinations).

JSX, the hop-on jet service offering crowd-free flights from private terminals, has announced the introduction of its inaugural East Coast routes, linking Miami International Airport with Westchester County, New York (HPN) and Dallas Love Field, Texas (DAL).

Flights begin Thursday, November 18 with fares between Westchester County and Miami starting at $749 for one-way, and fares between Dallas and Miami start at $499 for one-way.

“Since day one, our Customers have asked JSX to serve the East Coast and I am thrilled to say that our distinctive style of flying has finally arrived. It’s no secret that demand from New York and Dallas to Florida is at an all-time high, and we are delighted to bring our hop-on jet service to these vibrant markets ahead of the busy holiday season,” says JSX CEO Alex Wilcox. “The JSX experience was created for anyone who values their time, from private jet owners and first-class fliers to families and business travelers who desire a simpler, better way to travel, and we welcome them all with open arms.”

Unlike regular plane travel, JSX flights offer guests to check-in for their flights 20 minutes before departure from private terminals.

JSX will also be the only air carrier linking Westchester County and Miami International Airport, and the first carrier of its kind to connect Dallas and Miami.

Flights begin Thursday, November 18 and will initially operate five days per week between private terminals at Miami International Airport.

For more information about the new east coast flights, click here.