Brightline is officially returning Nov. 8, and the first ride is free

MIAMI – After months of waiting, Brightline has officially announced it will relaunch its service beginning on Nov. 8 between its Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach stations.

Brightline will relaunch with multiple enhancements, including new food and beverage options and complimentary door-to-door transportation in December.

Starting Wednesday, passengers can purchase tickets and book future travel plans through Brightline’s new website and mobile app.

For those eager to hop on board, there’s a bonus incentive — the train service is offering the first ride free through their new Brightline app for smart ride offers during the month of November.

Plus, introductory ticket prices will start at $10 for SMART rides and $27 for PREMIUM rides for a limited time only.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm for Brightline’s return and we are excited to welcome back past riders and all our new riders on Nov. 8,” says Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “Our relaunch opens a new chapter for Brightline that includes an enhanced guest experience, from the moment they book their travel plans on our app, to the moment they reach their final destination. Every stage of the Brightline journey has been built through the lens of today’s modern traveler and creates a travel experience unlike any other.”

So, what’s new? Here’s what you can expect upon arriving to your Brightline station.

Riders will now get to experience a new door-to-door service that will include both private and third-party vendor vehicles supporting point-to-point service beyond the train. According to Brightline, this will help its guests plan trips using public transit, Citibikes, scooters, shuttles, and chauffeured vehicles.

Brightline is also working on partnering with local public transportation agencies to integrate connectivity between both transportation modes in the near future.

At the MiamiCentral station, expect to see Citizens MiamiCentral, a new, 26,000-square foot culinary center by C3, a global food tech platform, which will house restaurant offerings inspired by globally-renowned chefs such as “Iron Chef” Masaharu Morimoto, Chef Katsuya Uechi, Michelin Starred chef Dani García, and Chef Dario Cecchini.

Original MiamiCentral tenants that will also be open at Citizens starting Nov. 8 include KUENKO and Patagonia.

Other vendors and restaurants coming to Citizens MiamiCentral in November (with more coming in December) include EllaMia, Cindy Lou’s Cookies, Umami Burger, Sam’s Crispy Chicken, and Cicci di Carne.

For more information about Brightline’s relaunch, click here.