Broward man wins $5,000 a week for life lottery prize

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Pompano Beach man has turned a $10 ticket into a payout of more than $4.6 million.

Donald Zayas, 66, claimed a top prize from the $5,000 A Week For Life scratch-off, Florida Lottery announced Wednesday.

He decided to take his winnings in a lump sum worth $4,660,000.

State lottery officials say Zayas bought the scratcher at the Racetrac at 3299 North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach.

That store receives a $10,000 bonus commission.

