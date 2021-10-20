Hollywood police identify lieutenant killed in apparent suicide

Hollywood police Lt. John Graham was found dead inside of a car outside the Westfield Broward Mall on Oct. 18, 2021.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police on Tuesday identified a lieutenant who was found dead early Monday morning in Plantation as John Graham, who has served the community of Hollywood for 20 years.

Plantation police say a call came in around 3 a.m. Monday and that they found a person dead inside a car outside the Westfield Broward Mall. Their preliminary investigation indicated that it was an apparent suicide.

In a Facebook post, the Hollywood Police Department said they are struggling to understand why this happened and are asking the public to “please keep John and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

According to Hollywood police, Graham also served as a member of the U.S. Marine Corp. from 1996-2000 and was recently accepted into Nova Southeastern University’s law school.

“Lt. Graham served for 15 years on the Hollywood Police SWAT team where he held the title of Operator, Team Leader, Assistant Commander, Sniper, Explosive Breacher, and Rapel Master,” the Facebook post read. “Lt. Graham became a Sergeant in June 2013 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2018. While holding the rank of Lieutenant, he was in our NTL Unit, then Bravo shift Patrol and most recently in the Training Unit.”

Graham was recognized numerous times for his leadership during his time with the police department, receiving 24 letters from the community regarding his hard work and 12 supervisor commendations, as well as a unit citation.

He was also named Officer of the Month in December 2007.

Graham’s death comes as officers are also mourning Officer Yandy Chirino, who they said was fatally shot by a suspect Sunday night.

That suspect, Jason Banegas, has been arrested and is being held without bond.