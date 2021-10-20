Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Officers arrest teenage boy over Fort Lauderdale school shooting threat

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Fort Lauderdale, Crime
Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in Broward County over school shooting threats on social media.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Officers arrested a 17-year-old boy in Broward County over a school shooting threat recently distributed on social media, The Fort Lauderdale Police Department announced on Wednesday.

The teenager from Pompano Beach is accused of threatening Stranahan High School, at 1800 SW 5th Pl., in Fort Lauderdale, where he was a student.

“He had the means to carry out the threat,” Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the department, wrote in a statement.

The boy is facing a charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism; punishment; exemption from liability.

Officials reported there were also shooting threats from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17 mentioning Dillard High School and William Dandy Middle School.

FBI agents, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Coral Springs officers are assisting detectives with the investigations, according to Liening.

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

