City of Plantation searches for participants for ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ holiday parade

City of Plantation’s search of parade participants for their annual 'It’s A Wonderful Life' holiday parade In Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Ever wanted to wave at a joyful crowd while riding along in a holiday parade? Now is your chance.

The City of Plantation’s Parks & Recreation Department is currently planning the city’s “It’s A Wonderful Life in Plantation Holiday Parade,” which will be held on Saturday, Nov. 20.

However, the city needs participants — and that could be you and your family.

The department is welcoming local businesses, groups, organizations, and individuals to participate in this year’s parade. There is no fee to participate in the parade.

The Holiday Parade will be back November 20th!

Interested in participating or sponsoring?



Follow the link below to fill out a participation/sponsorship form:https://t.co/feZ5mWR2tn pic.twitter.com/63ffHFvDGx — City of Plantation (@PlantationFLA) October 10, 2021

The line-up begins at 7:30 a.m. with the parade beginning at 9:00 a.m. All participants will begin at the intersection of Broward Boulevard and N.W. 46th Avenue. The parade is approximately two hours long, ending at Plantation City Hall.

Those interested in participating can fill out the participant application form by clicking here.

For more information, call (954) 452-2502.