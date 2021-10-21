Man survives harrowing hit-and-run in Fort Lauderdale

Jason Safoutin’s spleen was ruptured and he needed multiple surgeries after he was knocked off his bike while heading home from work last month.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Jason Safoutin almost died after a driver hit him last month and didn’t even stop.

“I spent 7 1/2 hrs on the operating table,” Safoutin said, showing Local 10 News his injuries. “Here’s my scar I got from my operation when they removed my spleen and a scar going down my back. Almost like a dotted line.”

Safoutin’s spleen was ruptured and he needed multiple surgeries after he was knocked off his bike while heading home from work around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 16 on Prospect Road between US-441 and Northwest 31st Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.

He was on the road for 25 minutes before help arrived.

“I don’t remember much of it except for waking up to a passerby who was frantically calling 911,” he said.

That call saved his life. He was in the hospital for almost two weeks and is grateful to be here to tell his story.

“Even if they don’t catch [the driver], as much as I have to live with the thought for my life, he has to live with the thought for his life, did he kill me?” Safoutin said. “He will have to wake up every day wondering that until he turns himself in or somebody finds him.”

If you have any information about this crash, you are urged to call Broward County CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.