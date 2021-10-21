Mask mandate may relax in some South Florida schools

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mask mandate for students in some South Florida schools could soon be eased as local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the number of students being quarantined has dropped significantly since school started.

He says a decision will be based on the latest data and advice from a task force of local doctors.

An easing of the policy would give parents an opt-out provision.

Masks were mandated when the delta variant caused a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The district joined a handful of others defying orders by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to let parents decide whether children wore masks.