Mask mandate may relax in some South Florida schools

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mask mandate for students in some South Florida schools could soon be eased as local rates of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations continue to fall.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho says the number of students being quarantined has dropped significantly since school started.
He says a decision will be based on the latest data and advice from a task force of local doctors.
An easing of the policy would give parents an opt-out provision.
Masks were mandated when the delta variant caused a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
The district joined a handful of others defying orders by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to let parents decide whether children wore masks.