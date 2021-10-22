FHP: Man injured after road rage altercation turns into shootout on I-75 in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An altercation along Interstate 75 between two vehicles in Pembroke Pines turned violent when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired a round of shots, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), on Thursday at approximately 7:21 p.m., FHP received a complaint about a roadway altercation that had taken place in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 (State Road 93), in the area of State Road 822 (Sheridan Street).

FHP officers say the 32-year-old victim told officers he got into a traffic altercation with the suspect who was driving a white Ford F-150 around the area of S.W. 172nd Avenue in Pembroke Pines while traveling eastbound in his vehicle, a silver Hyundai Sonata.

That is when the altercation turned violent, according to the FHP. When both drivers entered the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in the area of Sheridan Street, the suspect driving the Ford F-150 drove up beside the victim so that his truck was parallel to the right side of the victim’s car.

Then, the suspect shot multiple rounds towards the right side of the silver Hyundai Sonata, and then, the victim returned fire towards the white Ford F-150.

After the exchange of fire, the suspect driving the Ford F-150 continued driving northbound on Interstate 75 without stopping, according to the FHP.

The victim was then was able to exit off Royal Palm Boulevard on Interstate 75 and called the police.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound on his left thigh and was transported to Broward General Hospital where he was in stable condition.

The victim described the suspect driving the white Ford F-150 as a brown skinned male, possibly Native American, who has black hair, facial hair, and was wearing a red shirt and brown pants. No tag was obtained for the suspect’s white Ford F-150.

If you receive any information about this incident, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347, or, contact Crime Stoppers at www.browardcrimestoppers.org.