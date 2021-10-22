South Florida woman wins $1,000 a week for life on $2 ticket

This is the scratch-off ticket that delivered a big prize for a lucky South Florida lottery player.

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah woman is heading into the weekend with a big prize.

Alexis Roque Comana, 54, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Friday.

She decided to take her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $930,000.

State lottery officials say Roque Comana bought the $2 ticket from Mi Regreso Supermarket at 2620 West 12th Avenue in Hialeah.

The seller gets a $2,000 bonus commission.

That particular scratch-off game, in play since July 5, offers the chance at eight of those top prizes.

