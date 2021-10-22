South Florida woman wins $1,000 a week for life on $2 ticket

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah woman is heading into the weekend with a big prize.
Alexis Roque Comana, 54, claimed a top prize from the $1,000 A Week For Life scratch-off game, Florida Lottery announced Friday.
She decided to take her winnings as a lump-sum payment of $930,000.
State lottery officials say Roque Comana bought the $2 ticket from Mi Regreso Supermarket at 2620 West 12th Avenue in Hialeah.
The seller gets a $2,000 bonus commission.
That particular scratch-off game, in play since July 5, offers the chance at eight of those top prizes.
