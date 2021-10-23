Boat explosion in Dania Beach sends 6 women to hospital

Six women were hospitalized with burn injuries after a boat explosion in Dania Beach.

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Several women were injured by an explosion aboard a boat in Broward County.

It happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. Saturday in Dania Beach.

According to authorities, six women were rushed to Broward General Hospital suffering from second degree burns.

The woman had just boarded a docked and fueled boat, and when it was turned on, a vapor explosion occurred, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the explosion self-extinguished and there was no fire on the boat.

Rescue workers did not provide an update on the status of the women who were hospitalized.