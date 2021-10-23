Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

Boat explosion in Dania Beach sends 6 women to hospital

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dania Beach, Broward County
Six women were hospitalized with burn injuries after a boat explosion in Dania Beach.
DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Several women were injured by an explosion aboard a boat in Broward County.

It happened at approximately 11:45 a.m. Saturday in Dania Beach.

According to authorities, six women were rushed to Broward General Hospital suffering from second degree burns.

The woman had just boarded a docked and fueled boat, and when it was turned on, a vapor explosion occurred, according to Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue.

Authorities said the explosion self-extinguished and there was no fire on the boat.

Rescue workers did not provide an update on the status of the women who were hospitalized.

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

