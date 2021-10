Fire crews rushed into action after a blaze broke out at a Miami-Dade junkyard.

MEDLEY, Fla. – Fire crews rushed into action after a blaze broke out at a Miami-Dade junkyard.

It appeared that several cars caught on fire at the junkyard in Medley along 72nd Street and 84th Avenue.

As of mid-Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the fire was under control.

Authorities said no one was taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to uncover what started the fire in the first place.